WESTPORT (CBS) – There is a warning about a dangerous jellyfish-like creature at Horseneck Beach in Westport. The Portuguese man o’ war has been spotted in the water there, the Department of Conservation and Recreation said Friday.
The agency has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine animals.
On Thursday, several beaches were closed on Martha’s Vineyard due to “large amounts” of the man o’war washing up on shore.
