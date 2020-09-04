Friday, 11 a.m.: Training camp is over, and it’s time for Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio to have a very busy couple of days.
Normally, this day would mark the morning after the final preseason game, an annual event which kicks off a series of cuts in the 36 or so hours that follow.
This year is of course very different, but the roster cuts will still be coming between now and 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
To help keep track of all the comings and goings and placements on IR and potential practice squad players, we’ll be updating this post right here with every Patriots transaction between now and the deadline.
Thus far, the Patriots have already released the following players:
DL Michael Barnett
DB Michael Jackson
WR Mohamed Sanu
Many more will come, and we’ll keep track of them all right here.
