Adrian Peterson Being Released By Washington, Could Patriots Come Calling?Adrian Peterson is a free agent once again. Could he finally end up in New England?

Cam Newton Provides Behind-The Scenes Look At Work That Went Into Becoming Patriots CaptainCam Newton dropped a new video on his YouTube page on Thursday night. Like many of his videos, this one shows the level of hard work he put in to building his body over the summer.

Teoscar Hernández's 10th Inning Home Run Leads Blue Jays Past Red Sox, 6-2Boston has lost four straight and seven of 10.

Jaylen Brown Takes Full Responsibility For Celtics Game 3 Loss: 'It's A [Expletive] Disgrace'Jaylen Brown is a pretty cool customer. But boy was he mad after Boston's heartbreaking Game 3 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

OG Anunoby Beats Buzzer In Game 3, Raptors Hand Celtics First Loss Of PostseasonIt looked like the Celtics were about to take a 3-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors. But OG Anunoby had other plans.