BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 219 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths in the state Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 120,038 while the total number of deaths is 8,892.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 0.9%.
There were 17,559 new tests reported Friday. A total of 1,819,144 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 333 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 21 from Thursday. There are 60 patients currently in intensive care.