BARRE (CBS) — A Barre man allegedly shot and killed his landlord Friday morning and then called 911 to report his crime, prosecutors said. Robert Leger, who lived in a small house on the grounds at 113 Town Farm Road, is charged with murder.
“Barre police received a 911 call from a man saying that he had just killed another man,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D Early Jr. said at a news conference.
Police responded to the home minutes later at about 8:30 a.m. Officers found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside the open door of a Toyota Prius that was pulled up to the garage of the home. They took the 71-year-old Leger to the police station for questioning, and charged him with murder after he admitted guilt, a prosecutor said.
The victim was identified in court documents as 65-year-old Michael Hannon. Friends told WBZ-TV that he built solar-powered homes in the area.
Authorities said this was not a random act. There was a heavy police presence at the home for hours Friday morning.
“All I’ve seen all day is cops driving by my home, helicopters flying over,” a neighbor told WBZ-TV.
Leger was arraigned in East Brookfield District Court Friday afternoon on charges of murder and carrying a firearm without a license. Not guilty pleas were automatically entered on his behalf and was held without bail.