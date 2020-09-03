David Andrews Named 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award RecipientDavid Andrews is starting his 2020 season on an extremely high note. On Thursday night, the Patriots center was announced as this year's recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award.

Patriots Release Michael Jackson, Michael Barnett As Roster Trimming ContinuesThe Patriots made the release of Mohammed Sanu official on Thursday and cut two more players as the team continues to trim its roster ahead of this weekend's deadline.

Captain Cam Newton Clearly Off To Perfect Start In New EnglandIn Foxboro, the summer is when the groundwork for a championship-caliber season is laid. And what Cam Newton has done in a short time has clearly impressed his teammates and coaches.

Cam Newton Named Patriots' Starting Quarterback, Team CaptainCam Newton has only been a member of the Patriots for two months. He's apparently been pretty impressive in that short time.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird On Challenge Cup, Upcoming Fall Series: 'We Generated A Lot Of Excitement For Our League And Our Players'The NWSL returns to CBS this weekend and commissioner Lisa Baird is excited to have the league front and center once more as it returns to action.