BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made the release of Mohammed Sanu official on Thursday and cut two more players as the team continues to trim its roster ahead of this weekend’s deadline.
The Patriots released rookie defensive lineman Michael Barnett and told cornerback Michael Jackson to (sorry in advance) beat it, bringing their roster to 77 players. Teams around the league have until 4 p.m. Saturday to trim the roster to 53 players.
Barnett just signed with the Pats on Aug. 24 as a rookie free agent out of Georgia. Jackson was acquired via trade from Detroit on Aug. 9, with the Patriots sending an undisclosed draft pick to the Lions.
Jackson was a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 out of the University of Miami. He began his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad before being signed to the Detroit 53-man roster and saw action in one game last season. He did not register any statistics.
Reports of Sanu’s release hit Wednesday evening. New England gave up a second-round pick for the wide receiver ahead of last year’s trade deadline, a move that did not work in New England’s favor.
