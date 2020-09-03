Captain Cam Newton Clearly Off To Perfect Start In New EnglandIn Foxboro, the summer is when the groundwork for a championship-caliber season is laid. And what Cam Newton has done in a short time has clearly impressed his teammates and coaches.

Cam Newton Named Patriots' Starting Quarterback, Team CaptainCam Newton has only been a member of the Patriots for two months. He's apparently been pretty impressive in that short time.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird On Challenge Cup, Upcoming Fall Series: 'We Generated A Lot Of Excitement For Our League And Our Players'The NWSL returns to CBS this weekend and commissioner Lisa Baird is excited to have the league front and center once more as it returns to action.

Kentucky Derby 2020 'Could Be Coronation Of Potentially Great Horse In Tiz The Law' Says SportsLine Writer Gene MenezSportsLine senior writer Gene Menez breaks down Tiz the Law's shot at taking the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

Zdeno Chara Makes It Very Clear He Wants To Return To Boston BruinsZdeno Chara wants to keep playing, he wants to return to the Boston Bruins, and he hasn't spent any time envisioning playing for any other team.