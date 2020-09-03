LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — “Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.
The show announced Thursday that a redesigned set for the coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be further apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.
“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again JEOPARDY! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” Trebek said in a statement. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”
#Jeopardy37 starts September 14 with some exciting changes!
Mic check, one, two. Can you hear us, @KenJennings? pic.twitter.com/ojO2By0AeH
— Jeopardy! Returns 9/14! (@Jeopardy) September 3, 2020
Jennings is joining the series as a consulting producer. He’ll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show.
“Though I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings said. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”
New episodes of “Jeopardy!” will return to WBZ-TV starting on Sept. 14.
