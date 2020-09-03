BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton has only been a member of the Patriots for two months. He’s apparently been pretty impressive in that short time.
On Thursday, Newton not only officially earned that starting quarterback job, but he also was named a team captain.
The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride first reported the news that Newton earned the starting job, while the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan was first to report that Newton was voted captain.
That’s a fairly significant step for a quarterback who remained without a job until June. Newton — the MVP of the league in 2015 — was released from the Panthers this offseason and then passed over by every NFL team. By the team he came around to accepting a low-money, short-term deal with the Patriots, he had already begun his mission to prove everyone wrong.
While that journey ultimately can’t fully begin until the games begin, Newton’s work this summer clearly has him on the path needed to get there.
The other offensive captains are David Andrews and James White, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Lawrence Guy are the defensive captains, while Matthew Slater is the special teams captain.
The Patriots open their season next Sunday, Sept. 13, with a home date against the Miami Dolphins. Captain Cam Newton will be under center for that first offensive snap.