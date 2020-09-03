BOSTON (CBS) — No one has it worse than Boston commuters when it comes to sitting in traffic, a new report says. WalletHub is out with its 2020 ranking of the “Best & Worst Cities To Drive In,” and Boston is near the bottom of the list.
Boston’s scores are middle of the pack in the areas of cost of owning a car and safety, but its traffic grades might as well be an F. The city is tied with Chicago, New York and Philadelphia for highest annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter. Overall, Boston’s “traffic and infrastructure” rank is 94th out of 100.
Boston is also in a tie for last place for highest accident likelihood in the city vs. the national average. And Boston apparently has the fewest car washes per capita on the list.
Fixing your car in Boston isn’t easy either, according to the ranking. Boston has among the fewest auto repair shops per capita and is near the bottom for auto maintenance costs.
On top of all of that, Boston is tied with New York and Philadelphia for the most expensive parking rates.
WalletHub ranked Lincoln, Nebraska as the best city to drive in and Oakland, California as the worst. Click here for the full ranking.