BOSTON (CBS) — With no preseason games to serve as a preview and with Cam Newton likely taking over for Tom Brady at quarterback, no one really knows what the Patriots offense will look like in 2020. But when the Patriots take the field in Week 1, one of the world’s prominent quarterback psychics will be on the call for CBS.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will have the call of the Patriots-Dolphins matchup at Gillette Stadium Sunday Sept. 13, with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sideline. CBS is obviously pretty intrigued by New England’s first game, assigning their top broadcast crew to the contest.
Romo has had a knack for predicting plays at the line of scrimmage since he gave up being a quarterback to become a broadcaster, and Week 1 will be one of his greatest tests. The Patriots and Dolphins will kick off at 1 p.m., and can be seen on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots!
