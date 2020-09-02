BOSTON (CBS) — Leonard Fournette is available on the open market. Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots are exploring the possibility of taking him aboard.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots “have expressed interest” in the recently released running back. Howe’s report concluded with a caveat of “we’ll see if it leads to anything,” so it does not seem as though the interest is necessarily serious just yet.

The Patriots have expressed interest in Leonard Fournette, per source. We'll see if it leads to anything. The fourth overall pick from 2017 has been a free agent for about 24 hours. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 2, 2020

Howe’s report was the second of the day on the Patriots’ interest in Fournette, as CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar reported that the Patriots had reached out to Fournette, but mostly to gauge his market rather than to offer up a contract.

The #Patriots did reach out to free-agent RB Leonard Fournette, but I'm told it's more gauging his market than a serious push at this time. Belichick doing his due diligence. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 2, 2020

Fournette was released by the Jaguars this week and cleared waivers, making him free to sign with any team he chooses. Lazar later added that Fournette could be signed for short money on the short term.

The interesting thing about Fournette’s market is that nobody claimed his $4.1 million salary on the fourth year of his rookie deal. Source indicates that Fournette is shopping a one-year deal. He’s not going to be expensive. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 2, 2020

Fournette, 25, was the fourth overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. He’s topped the thousand-yard mark in his two full seasons, rushing for 2,631 yards and 17 tochdowns on 666 rushing attempts in 36 career games. He also has four touchdowns (and 370 rushing yards) in three career playoff games, all of which came as a rookie in 2017.

The Patriots do have a fairly deep crew of running backs, with Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, Lamar Miller and J.J. Taylor all vying for roles in the backfield behind (presumably) Cam Newton.

Yet, as always, if Fournette is available at the right price, Fournette — who campaigned for the Jaguars to sign Newton earlier this offseason — may find that a trip to Foxboro for the fall is the right choice at this potential turning point in his career.