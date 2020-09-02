Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Natick Mall is losing one of its anchor stores. Neiman Marcus said its Natick location has been added to its list of upcoming store closures and will be shuttered next year.
A Neiman Marcus spokesman said the store would “operate into 2021” with a closing date yet to be announced.
The 113-year-old retailer filed for bankruptcy back in May as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the industry. Neiman Marcus also has a location at Boston’s Copley Place.
Last month Lord & Taylor, which has a store in the Natick Mall, announced it will be closing all of its stores.