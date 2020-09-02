BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts State Lottery has a new jingle. The Lottery launched a contest to find a new song and this week unveiled a winner.
Andrew Brink of Somerville won the $5,000 grand prize for his song “Everyone’s A Winner In The Commonwealth.”
“Whether you’re playing for fun, or playing for keeps at the Massachusetts Lottery/ It means so much more than just money for you, because we’ve been giving back since ’72,” the guitarist sings.
Congrats to Andrew Brink of Somerville, MA, winner of the $5k grand prize with his new jingle for the Mass Lottery! Thanks to everyone who participated by submitting an entry and voting to help crown a winner. Give Andrew’s song a listen and treat yourself to the #SoundOfWinning pic.twitter.com/cgxmMmBbcL
— Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) September 1, 2020
The contest drew more than 150 entries. Brink’s song will be used as part of future Lottery advertising.