CBS Tabs Jim Nantz, Tony Romo To Call Patriots-Dolphins In Week 1With no preseason games to serve as a preview and with Cam Newton likely taking over for Tom Brady at quarterback, no one really knows what the Patriots offense will look like in 2020. But Tony Romo will be trying to predict what it's doing ahead of every play in Week 1.

Subway Releases Bill Belichick Follow-Up Ad With Much-Anticipated Bench ShotFortunately, the world only had to wait an extra day, as the national sandwich chain delivered what the people wanted on Wednesday.

Patriots Coach Cole Popovich Recently Discovered He's Related To Gregg PopovichFor Patriots offensive line coach Cole Popovich, the answer was always no. Until recently.

Former Patriots WR Josh Gordon Auctioned Off His Super Bowl LIII RingJosh Gordon wasn't on the Patriots when New England beat the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LIII, but he still received a championship ring for his efforts during the season. That ring now has a new owner.

The Boston Red Sox, Fading Into Obscurity, Are Giving Mike Kickham His First Start Since 2013Wednesday night's starting pitcher is unlikely to turn the tide for the Boston Red Sox.