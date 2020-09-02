MA Primary:Election Results & Town-By-Town Vote
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Massachusetts State Lottery

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts State Lottery has a new jingle. The Lottery launched a contest to find a new song and this week unveiled a winner.

Andrew Brink of Somerville won the $5,000 grand prize for his song “Everyone’s A Winner In The Commonwealth.”

“Whether you’re playing for fun, or playing for keeps at the Massachusetts Lottery/ It means so much more than just money for you, because we’ve been giving back since ’72,” the guitarist sings.

The contest drew more than 150 entries. Brink’s song will be used as part of future Lottery advertising.

Comments

Leave a Reply