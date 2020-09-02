BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts health officials reported 288 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths in the state Wednesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 119,426 while the total number of deaths is 8,853.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 1%.
There were 15,579 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 1,770,001 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Monday, there are 308 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 12 from Tuesday. There are 58 patients currently in intensive care.
On Wednesday, the state released an updated color-coded map and data based on average positive test rates. Eight communities were listed as high risk for infection.