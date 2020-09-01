Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The difference between a Charlie Ticket or cash fare and the lower Charlie Card fare has been eliminated for MBTA subway and bus riders.
That means, effective Tuesday, September 1, all fare payments will be the same regardless of how you pay.
Here are the adjusted rates, according to the MBTA:
- $1.70 for local bus (a $0.30 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash)
- $4.25 for inner express bus (a $1 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash)
- $5.25 for outer express bus (a $1.75 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash)
- $2.40 for rapid transit (a $0.50 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash)
The MBTA said the changes are part of its’ Fare Transformation program.