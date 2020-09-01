BOSTON (CBS) – The 2020 Massachusetts Primary will likely be historic because of the introduction of mail in voting and the possibility of record voter turnout.

Nearly a million ballots had been cast before in-person voting began Tuesday, thanks to early voting and mail in ballots. The polls are open until 8 p.m. and then the counting will begin.

Until then, many voters still have some common questions.

What’s the deadline for mail in ballots?

Ballots must reach local election officers by 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1. You can find locations for drop boxes in your area here.

Once I mail my ballot in, can I track it?

Yes, the state has set up a web site to check on the status of your ballot here. If the ballot has not been received, contact your local election officials directly.

What if I got a ballot in the mail and didn’t send it back?

You can bring your ballot to a drop box Tuesday before 8 p.m.

If you applied for a mail-in ballot and you no longer want to use it, you can vote in person. However, voters cannot fill in their ballot and then bring it to the polling place. If it’s filled out, it must go to a drop box.

What happens if you requested a mail-in ballot, didn’t get it and try to vote Tuesday?

According to Secretary of State Bill Galvin, the clerks working in polling locations are calling to their local election offices to verify that the mail in ballot has not been received before they let the person vote.

“It may slow things down a bit, but it’s the right thing to do,” Galvin said.

What happens if you vote in-person Tuesday and then your ballot arrives at the clerk’s office?

Galvin said the mail in ballot, which is bar coded, that arrives at the clerk’s office won’t be processed.

My polling location has moved. Where do I vote now?

You can search for your polling location here. They are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Galvin said Massachusetts primaries typically get one million ballots cast. This year, he anticipates 1.2-to-1.3 million.