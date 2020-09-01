Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts health officials reported 354 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four additional deaths in the state Tuesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 119,138 while the total number of deaths is 8,831.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 1%.
There were 21,654 new tests reported Tuesday. A total of 1,754,422 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there are 320 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of six since Monday. There are 55 patients currently in intensive care.