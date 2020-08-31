BOSTON (CBS) — The Fours Boston, just steps away from the TD Garden, is closing after 44 years on Canal Street. The popular sports bar made the announcement Monday on social media.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the permanent closure of The Fours Boston as of Monday, August 31st,” management said in a statement. “We extend our sincerest thanks to all of you, our loyal customers, who have supported us for so many years. You have made The Fours such a treasured place and we are forever grateful for the wonderful memories we have made together.”
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard, especially those like The Fours that relied on fans going to Bruins and Celtics games at the Garden.
Back in March, manager Tony Costa told WBZ-TV he was trying to figure out how to keep his staff working as professional sports started to call off games because of the spreading virus.
“The economic impact will hurt,” he said. “You go from a full staff of employees down to five or 10 a night, and you don’t know what the fans are going to do.”
The Fours still has locations in Quincy and Norwell.