BOSTON (CBS) – Though the full results from tax-free weekend have not yet been tallied, it is believed to have been the busiest stretch for businesses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jon Hurst of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts said a survey was sent out to members and some results are expected by Monday afternoon.
“But it is safe to say this past weekend was the best weekend since February and the start of the health/economic crisis,” Hurst said. “Hopefully this will create some momentum through Back to School and the holidays sales season.”
On Saturday and Sunday, most retail items of up to $2,500 purchased in the state for personal use were tax free, helping both shoppers, and local businesses.
The Retailers Association of Massachusetts said previously over 60% of members are reporting anywhere from a 26-75% decrease in sales this year over the same sort of 3-4 month period last year.