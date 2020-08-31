BOSTON (CBS) — Six and a half kilograms of fentanyl, pills, $13,000 in cash, and a gun were seized by Massachusetts State Police and local officers through three drug busts last week. Several people were also arrested.
According to State Police, the fentanyl has a street value of $1.4 million.
The operations targeted two “highly organized, high-volume drug trafficking organizations” in Merrimack Valley and a “street-level drug operation” in Fall River.
“We cannot and will not stand idly by as criminal organizations target our citizens as a means of profit with blatant disregard for their health and safety,” said Deputy Special Agent-in-Charge David Magdycz.
Isadora Castro, 29, and Kaylin Guillermo, 33, Jose Baez-Lara, 32, two unnamed others were arrested and facing related charges.
State Police said 30-year-old Anthony Levine is another main suspect. He wears a monitoring bracelet from a prior arrest and will be arrested by a warrant.
Baez-Lara and Levine have been supplying fentanyl and heroin to street-level dealers for more than a year, at least, according to State Police.