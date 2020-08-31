Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A 70-year-old from Boston is accused of spray painting swastikas on JFK Federal Building property. Gerard Richard Lee was arrested Friday and charged with one count or injuring or depredating government property.
Prosecutors said a police office saw Lee spray painting graffiti, including swastikas on an air intake stack at the property. Lee faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
A photo shared by the U.S. Attorney shows the words “U.S. GOVT.” spray painted on the property, surrounded by swastikas.
Lee is due in federal court Monday afternoon.