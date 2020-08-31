Kemba Walker Not Worried After Tweaking Knee In Game 1Kemba Walker's left knee was once again the center of attention on Monday, after the Celtics point guard tweaked it in Sunday's Game 1 victory over the Raptors. Walker says not to worry though, because he's feeling great.

'I'm Really Excited For The Future Of The Game': Jessie Warren On New Professional Softball League Athletes Unlimited2018 NCAA champion Jessie Warren discusses a new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and it will be on CBS Sports Network at 4pm and 8pm EST on Monday.

CBS Sports Airing 5-Hour 'Portraits In Black' Special Focusing On Black Athletes' Experience With Racism In Sports And SocietyThe network is airing five hours of programming centered on the Black athletes' experience in America hosted by James Brown this Sunday, September 6.

Bruins Game 5 Lineup: Kuraly, Ritchie Game-Time DecisionsBruce Cassidy will rely on his top players to keep the Bruins afloat in the playoffs on Monday night, but Boston's bottom line could look a lot different in Game 5 against the Lightning.

Bruins Looking To Stave Off Elimination In Monday Night's Game 5 Vs. LightningWith the Boston Bruins facing elimination against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Torey Krug thinks back to the 2019 playoffs to find a recipe for success.