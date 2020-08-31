BOSTON (CBS) — Training camp is over for the Patriots and the team will start its preparations for Week 1 of the regular season. The focus won’t be solely on the Miami Dolphins, but that Week 1 prep will ramp up over the next few days.
So one would assume that Bill Belichick will be naming his Week 1 starting quarterback sometime in the near future, right? Not so fast, the head coach said Monday.
“When we’re ready to do it, we’ll do it,” said Belichick.
All signs point to Cam Newton taking over the top spot on New England’s depth chart, with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer backing him up. Though he’s only had roughly a month to digest a complex New England system, Newton took charge of the offense over the last few weeks at camp and separated himself from the competition.
But Belichick will never pass up a chance to keep the opposition guessing, so he may keep the suspense going for as long as possible leading up to New England’s first game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.
I Am Earning $81,100 so Far this year working 0nline and I am a full time college student and just working for 3 to 4 hours a day I’ve made such great m0ney.I am Genuinely thankful to and my administrator, It’s’ really user friendly and I’m just so happY that I found out about this…… Read More