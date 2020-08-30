Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus service is up and running in the Boston area to answer rising demand.
As of Sunday, 23 bus routes are running again for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Other routes are set to return for regular weekday service. The MBTA is putting more buses into operation is to prevent overcrowding.
The transit authority is also creating 14 miles of dedicated bus lanes in Boston, Somerville, Chelsea, and Everett to make those rides even quicker.