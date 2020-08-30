Dalbec Homers For First Big League Hit, Red Sox Top Nats 9-5Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Sunday.

Bobby Dalbec Makes MLB Debut, Hits First Career Homer In Second At-Bat For Red SoxWelcome to the big leagues, Bobby Dalbec.

Celtics A Confident Bunch After Game 1 Blowout Against Raptors, But Know Series Is Far From OverThe Celtics have made it look easy against the Toronto Raptors this season, but they know that beating the defending champs in the East semis will be anything but easy.

No Contest: Celtics Beat Raptors 112-94 In Game 1The defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors have just two losses in the NBA's Orlando bubble. Both of those defeats have come at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Red Sox Trade Mitch Moreland To San Diego PadresThe Red Sox are trading Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres.