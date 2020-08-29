Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 421 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in the state Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 118,309 while the total number of deaths is 8,803.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts remains at 1.0% for the third straight day, the lowest it has been so far.
There were 23,882 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 1,697,434 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Saturday, there are 305 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of seven since Friday. There are 62 patients currently in intensive care.