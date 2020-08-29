WORCESTER – At least 21 new coronavirus cases have been traced to an off-campus party held by Holy Cross students two weeks ago.
Earlier this month, the College of the Holy Cross said its public safety officers found a large number of people at the party not wearing masks or practicing social distancing guidelines. The college posted a statement on its website about the incident, saying, “This behavior violates state and local guidelines as well as the Holy Cross Community Commitment, which students acknowledged and agreed to in July. Needless to say, this is a profoundly disappointing situation. The students responsible for the party will be held accountable under our Community Standards process.”
City officials said they believe that those who tested positive were people who attended the party or had close contact with someone who did.
City and college officials will meet soon to discuss how coronavirus prevention strategies.
“In the wake of COVID-positive student cases at Holy Cross, the city has been working collaboratively with the college to identify those who have tested positive as well as those who need to be quarantined. The city intends to meet with college officials as soon as possible to discuss strategies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on- and off-campus,” said City Manager Edward Augustus.