Nick Ritchie Injures Yanni Gourde With Major Boarding PenaltyBruins winger Nick Ritchie was assessed a penalty in the first period of Saturday's Game 4 for avenging what he deemed to be a questionable hit by the opponent. In the second period, he threw a questionable hit of his own.

NHL Addresses Focus On Ending Racism Prior To Games Resuming: 'This Is The Beginning Of A Lot Of Change'Before the puck dropped on Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, the NHL addressed the situation with a clear and concise video presentation explaining the league's goals going forward.

Scherzer Fans 11, Nationals Beat Red Sox 10-2Max Scherzer struck out 11 in six innings and Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick hit back-to-back homers in Washington's five-run third, leading the Nationals to a 10-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

NBA Playoffs: Celtics-Raptors Game 1 Rescheduled For Sunday AfternoonThe NBA Playoffs will resume Saturday, but the Celtics and the Raptors will have to wait another day to start their second-round series.

Brad Marchand Has A Message For 'Stick To Sports' Crowd: 'This Is Bigger Than Sports'Brad Marchand said boycotting games has nothing to do with politics, and is a matter of equality and human decency.