BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has been a little more open down in Tampa Bay compared to his buttoned-up days in New England. So when the opportunity to zing his former rivals presented itself on Friday, Brady wasn’t going to pass it up.

Tom Brady may now play quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his disdain for the Indianapolis Colts remains strong. Asked about the Bucs pipping in fake crowd noise at Friday’s practice, Brady used it to take another jab at the Colts, who were accused of pumping in fake crowd noise during games when the Patriots and Colts were one of the leagues best rivalries.

For Brady, Friday’s wisecrack included having some fun with his new QB coach in Tampa, Clyde Christensen, who was a coach in Indianapolis from 2002-2017.

“I thought it was one of the Colts’ old tapes when they used to pump all that sound into the RCA Dome,” Brady joked Friday. “I was telling coach Clyde that he must have pulled that out of his basement for today’s practice. We had a great time with it.”

As for the fake crowd noise, it will likely become common practice in the NFL in 2020, considering real fans won’t be allowed to attend games. Brady said that it’s something he’ll have to get used to, though as he noted earlier, he does have a little experience with it.

“It definitely has its challenges. If that’s how loud it’s going to be that’s going to be tough for everybody,” he said. “The communication’s tough and you don’t have a down moment. You’re screaming the whole day to people on the sideline, which is very unique to a game because normally it ebbs and flows. But with that pumped in crowd noise it doesn’t ebb and flow — it just flows. We’re going to have to get used to that.

“I’m going to have to draw on my earlier days,” he said, tossing a little more shade at the Colts. “That was a joke everybody. Just want to make that clear.”

From all accounts in Tampa, Brady looks like one of the league’s best quarterbacks on the field. Off of it, he’s still got his sense of humor — and an extreme dislike for the Indianapolis Colts. Some things will never change.