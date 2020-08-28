MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A Quincy police officer is facing disciplinary action after a group he was with was involved in a fight inside a Marshfield restaurant on Wednesday night.
Lei Yan, co-owner of Ming Restaurant, said a group of people ordered food and drinks, but when they took off their masks, she could tell they had been drinking. She refused to serve them more alcohol.
An off-duty Quincy police officer allegedly pulled out his police identification and demanded drinks. A woman in the group was seen on video charging one of the owners, breaking clear plastic barriers in the restaurant.
“She shoved me,” said co-owner James Tian. “They tried to stop me … I was calling 911.”
“Two of the five – a man and a woman – were belligerent, refused to put masks on, and when they were refused services of alcoholic beverages, their behavior just escalated,” said Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares.
Marshfield police were called to the scene, but the owners decided not to press charges. The restaurant was cited last month for violating the face-mask rules.
And we wonder why we question the fairness of our police! Are we stupid? The victims refused to press charges; why? If they did, everyone knows the results: lose of license! Marsfield Police honored the code: don’t question their own!
I guess racism is not limited to the South, it is alive in Marshfield!
Tom Graves
edit: loss of license