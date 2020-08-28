BOSTON (CBS) — The NHL is ready to return to action, and the Bruins will resume their playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon as part of a hockey triple-header.
The league announced that the playoffs will resume on Saturday following a two-day break in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. Boston and Tampa Bay will be the first game of the Saturday triple-header, with the puck dropping shortly after noon.
The New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers will play their Game 3 at 7p.m. on Saturday, with the Vancover Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights squaring off in their Game 3 at 9: 45 p.m.
Here is the rest of the schedule for the Bruins-Lightning series:
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 — 7 p.m.
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 — TBD*
Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 — TBD*
*If Necessary
Unfortunately for Boston, they still have a back-to-back to end the series — if needed. Tampa Bay is currently up 2-1 on the Bruins after a 7-1 victory in Wednesday night’s Game 3.
I wonder what the former fans will be doing during these games. What will the NHL chapter 11 filing look like? When will they file it?
