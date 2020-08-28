CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, NHL, NHL Playoffs, Sports News, Tampa Bay Lightning

BOSTON (CBS) — The NHL is ready to return to action, and the Bruins will resume their playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon as part of a hockey triple-header.

The league announced that the playoffs will resume on Saturday following a two-day break in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. Boston and Tampa Bay will be the first game of the Saturday triple-header, with the puck dropping shortly after noon.

The New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers will play their Game 3 at 7p.m. on Saturday, with the Vancover Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights squaring off in their Game 3 at 9: 45 p.m.

Here is the rest of the schedule for the Bruins-Lightning series:

Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 — 7 p.m.
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 — TBD*
Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 — TBD*

*If Necessary

Unfortunately for Boston, they still have a back-to-back to end the series — if needed. Tampa Bay is currently up 2-1 on the Bruins after a 7-1 victory in Wednesday night’s Game 3.

Comments (2)
  1. JimStark says:
    August 28, 2020 at 10:27 am

    I wonder what the former fans will be doing during these games. What will the NHL chapter 11 filing look like? When will they file it?

    Reply
  2. TamelaLRowland says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:05 am

    I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business. Here what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you… Read More     

    Reply

Leave a Reply