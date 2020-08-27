NBA Reportedly Postpones Thursday's Games, Including Celtics-Raptors Game 1; Playoffs May Resume FridayGame 1 of the Celtics-Raptors playoff series has been put on hold.

Careless Play In Game 3 Means Bruins Have Bought Themselves A Whole Lot Of Trouble Vs. LightningIn the Stanley Cup Playoffs, teams tend to create their own luck. The Bruins only created bad luck for themselves in Game 3.

Jaylen Brown Providing Powerful Voice In NBA's Fight For Racial EqualityIn his four years in the NBA, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has proven to be an extremely talented basketball player. But he is much, much more than that, as he continues to be a powerful voice in the league.

Stephon Gilmore Makes Statement On Shootings: 'We All Deserve Better'Players are speaking up. That includes star Patriots cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

Red Sox-Blue Jays Didn't Discuss Boycott Wednesday, But Might Not Play ThursdayBoycotts took place around the world of sports on Wednesday. The Red Sox and Blue Jays were not a part of it.