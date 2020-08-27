Blue Jays Rout Red Sox 9-1, With Possibility Of Not Playing Thursday's Series FinaleRowdy Tellez drove in four runs, and the Blue Jays bullpen provided Toronto's injury depleted group of starters a much needed rest.

Bruins' Bruce Cassidy Displeased With Refs After 7-1 Loss To LightningAfter a six-goal loss, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy couldn't help but feel a little bit bothered by some instances of what he considered questionable officiating in the first period.

Lightning Blow Out Bruins 7-1, Take 2-1 Series Lead Over BostonWith an emphatic 7-1 victory in Game 3, the Tampa Bay Lightning seized a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Bruins. With an exclamation point.

Reports: NBA Players Considering Ending Season, Demand Immediate Change With Racial Injustices In AmericaOn Wednesday, the NBA's players took a strong stance against racial injustice by boycotting games. That may just be the beginning.

NHL Makes Statement Against Racial injustice, Support For Jacob Blake Prior To Bruins-Lightning Game 3With the words "End Racism" displayed on the video board, the public address announcer at Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto stated the NHL's commitment to combating racial injustice.