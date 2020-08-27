EVERETT (CBS) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will meet Thursday morning to discuss oversight of the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett after State Police broke up a party of about 100 people in a suite there last weekend.
The party early Sunday morning violated current state standards that limit indoor gatherings to 25 people to help stop the spread of coronavirus. No one was arrested and troopers sent everyone home.
The incident forced Encore to make several changes to their protocols. Now, a maximum of four people are allowed in a hotel room and eight people total are allowed in a two-bedroom suite.
Those who violate that rule will be fined $3,000 and kicked out of the hotel.
Encore said it will check to make sure excessive food and drinks aren’t brought to hotel rooms and there will be increased security on hotel floors through the night.