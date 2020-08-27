WOBURN (CBS) – Amazon delivery driver John Cassabria never knows quite where his route will take him. Parking his van in Woburn this summer, he knew this stop was going to take a while.

“I saw what looked like a snout and at that moment my heart sank,” the Lawrence man said.

Fourteen-year-old Husky Luka was barely bobbing above water in the family pool. Suddenly John was over the fence and in the deep end too.

“I jumped into the pool with everything on. Phone wallet watch. None of it mattered. I thought only of the dog at that moment,” Cassabria recalled.

Luka’s family was just hours into their vacation when Animal Control called.

“I’m like what? What are you talking about? He goes ‘Luka fell in your pool and the Amazon driver saved him.’ I was in tears. What in the world? Could not believe it,” said owner Julie Caldwell.

Turns out, a bone wrapped in the pool vacuum cord may have been to blame. Luka’s hind legs are failing and he never swims; his owner said he wouldn’t have lasted long struggling in the pool.

“I happened to be in the right moment at the right time. I would repeat the same actions over and over if I had to,” Cassabria said.

John sat with dog for an hour and a half until the scheduled sitter arrived. Then it was back to his route – not even a water rescue stopped his Prime deliveries that day!