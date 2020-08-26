SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – Students at South Boston Catholic Academy were welcomed back to school Wednesday morning for the first time in five months.

The school is fully reopened with in-person learning five days a week.

Students, parents and teachers were greeted by signs at the entrance laying out the new ground rules for returning to class during the coronavirus pandemic. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for everyone.

“It’s a stressful time for a principal opening school,” said Dr. Helenann Civian, the school’s principal. “But, we’ve prepared long and hard for this, and we’ve spent a good part of the entire summer doing this, and we’re fully on-site.”

Dr. Civian said the school opted for 100% in-person learning, listing off the precautions the school’s taking:

Clean air machines in every classroom

Fans in every room

Open windows

Kits for masks and other PPE

Sanitizing stations

According to Dr. Civian, South Boston Catholic Academy is requiring masks worn by students at every grade at every grade level, starting in preschool.

Each class has been assigned a designated door to enter and exit the school.

The school also plans to have a deep clean done by crews each night.

“People want their children in school,” said Dr. Civian. “And I say as long as we can do it safely. We’ve prepared, and worked with the city.”