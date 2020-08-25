Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston Police Union President Pat Rose is facing new sexual assault charges after four additional accusers came forward.
The retired Boston Police officer was ordered held on $100,000 bail earlier this month in a child rape case. Rose is accused of indecent assault on a child between seven and 12 years old.
He pleaded not guilty at his August 13 arraignment on several charges that include rape and abuse of a child and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
A law enforcement source told WBZ-TV four new accusers have come forward against Rose.
Rose is expected to be arraigned on the new sexual assault charges Tuesday in West Roxbury District Court.
