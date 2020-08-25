Ryan McDonagh Won't Play For Lightning In Game 2 Vs. BruinsTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh suffered an undisclosed injury during Game 1. As a result, he won't be able to play in Game 2.

NWSL Returns To CBS, CBS All Access For Fall Season Starting In SeptemberFollowing the success of the Challenge Cup this summer, the National Women's Soccer League is returning to CBS this fall with a series of matches.

Bruins Will Be Ready For Electric Start From Lightning In Game 2The Bruins are expecting the Lightning to play much better to start Game 2, and know they cannot get too comfortable after taking Game 1.

Patriots Officially Bring Back Kicker Nick Folk, Creating Competition For Justin RohrwasserThe Patriots may not have settled on their replacement for kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Benny On The Block? Red Sox Reportedly Make Benintendi Available In Trade TalksThe Red Sox are expected to cash in on a few trade chips ahead of Monday's trade deadline, and a key part of the 2018 World Series champs could be heading out of town.