Newest Wrinkle At Patriots Practice: Fake 'Crowd Noise'To prepare for a likely fan-less season, the Patriots turned up the volume at training camp on Tuesday.

Chase Winovich Is A Big Fan Of Milk, Had An 'Awesome Time' Milking A Cow This OffseasonChase Winovich is a fun follow on social media, and if anything is clear about the second-year Patriots linebacker, it's that the kid loves milk.

Gunner Olszewski Standing Out On Patriots Practice Field, Likely Securing Real Role In Year TwoNow in year two, it's a whole new ballgame, as the 23-year-old Texan is seemingly carving out a role for himself in Cam Newton's offense.

Ryan McDonagh Won't Play For Lightning In Game 2 Vs. BruinsTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh suffered an undisclosed injury during Game 1. As a result, he won't be able to play in Game 2.

NWSL Returns To CBS, CBS All Access For Fall Season Starting In SeptemberFollowing the success of the Challenge Cup this summer, the National Women's Soccer League is returning to CBS this fall with a series of matches.