BOSTON (CBS) — Unlike the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons, most NFL teams aren’t very attuned to pumping in fake crowd noise. So to prepare for a likely fan-less season, the Patriots turned up the volume at training camp on Tuesday.
As the Patriots hit the fields behind Gillette Stadium for another padded practice, an ambient hum filled the air. As ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss points out, this wasn’t the usual simulated crowd noise with cheering and screaming.
Patriots practice concludes. Full pads. Cam Newton still in control at QB. One of the more interesting things to me was when “crowd noise” was introduced; instead of loud, blaring music it was more ambient — almost like a baseball crowd. Another reminder this is a different year.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 25, 2020
This was the first time that the Patriots pumped in such noises at camp. With fans unlikely to fill stadiums throughout the 2020 season, the NFL is reportedly considering allowing artificial crowd noise this year. This is just another instance of Bill Belichick preparing his team for anything they may encounter during the season.