BOSTON (CBS) – The Biogen conference in Boston back in February may have played a much larger role in the spread of coronavirus in Massachusetts than first thought. Researchers at the Broad Institute in Cambridge found the Feb. 26-27 meeting at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel in Boston likely led to 20,000 cases in 4 counties – Suffolk, Middlesex, Norfolk and Essex – by early May.
At least 99 cases in the state were officially connected with the conference back in the spring when the pandemic began.
The researchers say they found a single person brought the virus to the event and it quickly spread throughout the conference and outside to Boston-area homeless shelters.