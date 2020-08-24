BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday afternoon was the start of an unsettled pattern in southern New England. Widespread heavy rain and damages winds capped off the weekend and we’re in for a few more rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s chances can be described as “isolated” but it doesn’t mean they won’t pack a punch. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Massachusetts under the “Marginal” risk category. Think of this as Level 1 of 5 on the severe spectrum.

The developing cells will likely produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Downed limbs, trees, and power lines are possible after they were weakened from Sunday’s event. While it may bring beneficial rain to many locations, localized flooding may be possible as well. Make sure to have your electronics charged as outages are possible. The best chance for storms of this nature will be between 2-7 p.m. After sunset, the daytime heating (the thunderstorm’s fuel) will diminish and calmer conditions will return overnight.

Tuesday will have a rather humid start which should prime southern New England for an active afternoon. A warm, tropical air mass (dew points near 70°) will be locked in place giving plenty of support to the thunderstorm potential. A fast-moving cold front will sweep through southern New England after lunchtime triggering the atmosphere. Seeing as this is such a quick mover, the concern will be focused on straight line winds and hail potential rather than the heavy rain of Sunday and Monday. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center bumped up the risk level and put all of New England under the “Slight” category. This is level 2 of 5.

Tuesday’s storms will also be a more widespread. Folks from the Merrimack Valley to the South Coast will tap into this energy. While ever thunderstorm could be dangerous, Tuesday seems to be the most active and potentially hazardous of this stormy stretch. Be sure to head indoors if you hear any rumbles tomorrow.

Tuesday should be the final punch of severe weather for a few days. Wednesday will be a nice break and actually introduce a Fall feeling!