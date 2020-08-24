Comments
MELROSE (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a worker who became trapped under a tree in Melrose Monday afternoon. The man in his 30s was working for a tree company at Mt. Hood Golf Course.
The trunk of the tree shifted and landed on the worker, seriously injuring his leg. He was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston.
Quick moving thunderstorms left a trail of damage north of Boston on Sunday. The tree company was working to clear downed trees so National Grid could get to the wires and restore power.