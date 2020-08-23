TYNGSBORO (CBS) — A 21-year-old Tyngsboro man was seriously injured after falling 30 feet into Bear Hill Quarry in Tyngsboro. According to police, the man was walking a trail with a group of friends when he fell off a ledge near the entrance to the quarry on Wilson Way around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
A friend led officers to the injured man by ATV, police said.
He was unconscious and suffered severe head injuries. Police, EMS, and the fire department rendered aid before a med-flight took him to a Boston hospital.
“This was a challenging call to respond to given the difficulties posed by darkness and rough terrain, and I’m grateful for the outstanding work of our officers and all those who responded from our partner agencies,” Chief Richard Howe said. “I am also hopeful for the recovery of the man injured in this incident.”