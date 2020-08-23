Patrice Bergeron Being Perfectly Patrice Bergeron Leads To Bruins' Game-Winning GoalPatrice Bergeron added yet another quintessential Bergeron play to his long, long list.

Bruins Survive Late Push By Lightning, Win Game 1 By 3-2 ScoreIn what may very well end up being a very long series involving the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins have drawn first blood.

David Krejci's Playoff Heater Continues With Magical Assist Vs. LightningIt's really saying something that despite having one of the best postseason resumes the sport of hockey has ever seen, David Krejci is still managing to outperform expectations in the bubble.

Celtics Set To Play Toronto Raptors In Eastern Conference SemifinalsAfter sweeping the 76ers in the first round, the Celtics will now have a tough matchup against the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

Dustin Johnson Absolutely Dominates At TPC Boston, Finishes 30-Under At The Northern TrustTPC Boston is a difficult golf course. A very difficult, very long golf course. You'd never know that if you spent the week watching Dustin Johnson obliterate the course like nobody else ever had before.