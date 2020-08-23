Patriots Reportedly Part Of False-Positive Confusion Around NFLWhen the Patriots were missing 11 players at Sunday's practice, it raised some eyebrows.

Celtics Announce That Gordon Hayward Has Left NBA BubbleGordon Hawyard has left the NBA bubble.

Patriots Reportedly Plan To Sign Kicker Nick FolkThe Patriots are reportedly signing Nick Folk, who kicked for the team last year.

Bruins-Lightning Set To Square Off In Another Playoff BattleThe Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lighting are set for another postseason showdown.

Red Sox Trade Relievers Workman, Hembree To PhilliesWith the MLB trade deadline just over a week away, Boston pulled off what should be the first of many trades, sending relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.