ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police are investigating a U-Haul accident that left one person dead Saturday afternoon in Rochester, New Hampshire.
The U-Haul struck a tree on Chestnut Hill Road near Roger Allen Park around 12:30 p.m. One passenger was dead at the scene. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was also injured and taken to the hospital.
Traffic in the area was rerouted for about four hours.
The victims were not identified
Police are still investigating and said anyone who has information about the accident should call the Rochester Police Department.