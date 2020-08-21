BOSTON (CBS) — PGA rookie Scottie Scheffler had a decent first round on Thursday, finishing at 1-under. He was just a little bit better four his second round at The Northern Trust.

Scheffler birded eight of his first 11 holes en route to setting a new course record with a 12-under 59 on Friday.

Scheffler set the mark despite no eagles on any of the course’s three par 5’s. He carded 12 birdies with no bogeys, while taking pars on six holes.

59 That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/mhK1KJoAp8 — THE NORTHERN TRUST (@TheNTGolf) August 21, 2020

The previous course record was 61, shot by Vijay Singh in 2006 and Mike Weir in 2008.

Scheffler birdied 14, 15 and 16 before missing a birdie putt from inside of 7 feet on the 17th. On the 541-yard par 5 18th,

Scheffler, 24, became the second-youngest PGA player to card a 59. It was just the 12th sub-60 round in PGA history.

Impressive round from the rookie. Scottie Scheffler becomes the second-youngest player to break 60 on TOUR.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/eAKWoHxfDo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2020

The 12-under day moved Scheffler into a tie for first place at the time that his round finished.

This event marks the first FedEx Cup Playoff tournament for Scheffler, and it comes just weeks after he finished tied for fourth at the PGA Championship.

Given the unique circumstances of the event — with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions — and an early tee time with Tony Finau and Kevin Streelman, Scheffler did most of his work on Friday without anybody seeing it.

“To be completely honest there was nobody out there watching our group until 17, some cameras showed up,” Scheffler said. “There was not too much thinking going on. Everybody’s just in their own little world trying to do what they’re doing.”

Scheffler admitted that entering the round, he figured it would take multiple days to get anywhere close the top of the leaderboard, but his round went a whole lot better than he or anybody else could have expected.

“Getting off to a good, quick start was definitely key,” he said. “And I just kept that momentum going all day.”