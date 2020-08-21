BOSTON (CBS) — During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the locker room is a bit of a sacred place for NHL teams. It’s where bonds are strengthened to points never before seen, as teams grow deeper and deeper into the postseason.

It’s also not always a place with language at PG-13 levels or below, but fortunately, the Bruins kept their mouths clean long enough to provide some primo behind-the-scenes footage from their postgame scene after winning their first-round series on Wednesday night.

The video — posted on Twitter by the NHL — shows Jake DeBrusk delivering a postgame speech. Presumably, DeBrusk was chosen by a teammate as the player of the game for his two-goal effort in Game 4. And here after Game 5, he had to do the same for another teammate.

“Way to close it out, boys. Unbelievable series. Great job, men,” DeBrusk said.

DeBrusk was tempted to give the honor to Patrice Bergeron, for obvious reasons, but ultimately chose the Bruins’ other top center.

“Bergy, you’re a god,” DeBrusk said. “But I have to go with … Playoff Krech.”

The group then whooped and hollered as Krejci rose from his locker stall to smack a sticker on the Bruins’ win chart. It was their fourth victory of the postseason and thus, their fourth sticker on the poster. The team is obviously hoping to fill out all 16, after coming just one victory shy of completing the job a year ago.

The @NHLBruins were hyped to advance to the Second Round… But David Krejci couldn't quite figure out the victory sticker. 😂 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/5PgcMzOAUq — NHL (@NHL) August 21, 2020

If the Bruins do hope to complete that mission, then hopefully for their sake, Krejci will learn how to peel a sticker. But as long as he continues to produce at his current pace (he has three goals and six assists in his last six games), the team probably won’t mind waiting a few extra seconds for that dramatic moment in the locker room.