BOSTON (CBS) — With the Red Sox going nowhere fast in this shortened season, the team is expected to be active sellers ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline. Boston could be open for business very soon.
According to multiple reports, the Red Sox and Phillies are engaged in trade talks involving Boston closer Brandon Workman. NBC Sports Phillies insider Jim Salisbury is reporting that the deal isn’t final, but multiple players are involved in the swap.
Workman is one of Boston’s best trade chips this season, a solid rental arm for a playoff-bound team. The 32-year-old righty has been Boston’s closer since the middle of last season, and was one of the lone bright spots on an otherwise disappointing team, sporting a 1.88 ERA over 71.2 innings to go along with 15 saves and 10 wins. He also has a pair of World Series titles in his time with the Red Sox.
With Boston struggling to get leads in games, let alone be in a chance to win come the ninth inning, Workman hasn’t been used too much. He has made just seven appearances and owns a 4.05 ERA with four saves.
Philadelphia is 9-12 on the season and in desperate need for some help in its bullpen. Current closer Hector Neris has three blown saves and a 6.75 ERA for the season. If the Red Sox and Phillies can’t work out a deal for Workman, Philadelphia has also inquired about reliever Heath Hembree, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.
Should the Red Sox deal Workman, Matt Barnes would likely take over the closer role going forward. But if one thing is clear, the Red Sox are going to be active leading up to the deadline.