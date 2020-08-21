BOSTON (CBS) – A drive-in comedy show, special restaurant deals, and impressive lantern displays at the zoo are on our To Do List this week.
Drive-In Comedy
The Comedy Scene is holding a drive-in comedy show at Patriot Place this weekend, appropriately named People in Cars Getting Comedy. On Saturday night, enjoy a night of laughter as you watch standup by local favorites like Will Noonan and Dave Russo. The show starts at 8:30. Tickets are sold per vehicle.
patriot-place.com/drivein/
When: Saturday, August 22 8:30 pm, Gates open at 7pm
Where: Patriot Place
Cost: $65 per car
Light Up The Zoo
Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience is underway at Franklin Park Zoo through November 1. Guests of all ages can find over 50 impressive displays made up of hundreds of LED lanterns throughout the zoo grounds. Special sites include a 66-foot shark tunnel and 197-foot-long dragon. Online reservations are required in advance.
zoonewengland.org/engage/boston-lights/
When: August 21-Nov 1, 6-10:30pm
Where: Franklin Park Zoo
Cost: Non-Members $19.95 | Members: $17.95
Dine Out Boston Week
Score a deal from some of the best restaurants across Massachusetts during Dine Out Boston, which runs from the 23rd through the 28th. This year the price-fixed menus are even offered for takeout at some spots. It’s a chance to score a special deal at a restaurant you’ve been dying to try.
When: August 16-21 & 23-28
Where: Participating locations bostonusa.com/dine-out-boston/
Cost: Lunch $15|$20|25 dinner $28|$33|$38
Restaurant Meal Kits
Make a chef-quality meal of your own with Piattini’s new meal kits. The Newbury Street restaurant makes cooking for two to three people simple, with recipe cards and all of the necessary ingredients included. Guests can pick up the kit at the restaurant, or have it delivered.
piattini.com
When: Daily 12-9pm
Where: Piattini, 226 Newbury Street
Cost: $39 each