ATHOL (CBS) – Six staff at the Athol Community Elementary School have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Five of the employees are cafeteria workers, and one is a teacher.
Officials said the school has been deep cleaned and the reopening plan has been revised based on input from the lead nurse and the town’s department of public health. The district has hired a COVID-19 lead administrator who will start Monday to handle coronavirus-related issues and walk through schools to ensure protocols are being followed.
Students in Athol will begin remote learning on Sept. 14.