BOSTON (CBS) – Drop boxes are being put up across Boston so residents can vote by mail.
Voters can find the drop boxes at Boston City Hall and every early voting location.
The City Hall drop box is onthe third floor and available Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Voters will be screened for coronavirus before entering the building.
Voters can use the boxes to drop off your application to vote by mail or the completed ballot.
A reminder you only have until this Saturday to register to vote in the state primary on September 1.