BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have added one of the organization’s top prospects to its Club Player Pool. Boston officially added 20-year-old Triston Casas to its Player Pool on Thursday, the team announced.
Boston drafted the power-hitting corner infielder with the 26th overall pick in 2018. He slashed .256/.350/.480 last year in the minors, with 26 doubles, five triples and 20 home runs. He drove in 81 runs while scoring 66 of his own over 120 games for Boston’s Single-A and High-A affiliates, earning Red Sox 2019 Minor League Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Baseball America ranks Casas as the No. 75 prospect in baseball, and the top prospect in the Boston system (Shortstop Jeter Downs tops a handful of other lists). It’s possible he could make his big league debut before the end of the season (or potentially get dealt ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline), but being added to the Player Pool will allow him to develop around Boston’s other prospects.
The Red Sox are now at the maximum 60 players in their Club Player Pool.
