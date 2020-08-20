Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 262 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 115,310 while the total number of deaths is 8,657.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.3%, the lowest it has been in weeks.
There were 21,831 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,509,104 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there are 379 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 14 since Wednesday. There are 62 patients currently in intensive care.